A strong cold front blasts through our area this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

A very warm and windy morning and early afternoon expected ahead of a strong front

Temperatures drop fast after 12pm-1pm today

Very little moisture associated with this front; Next rain chance may develop early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a warm start to the day, reaching the upper 50s by 12pm. A strong cold front drops temperatures quickly into the 30s by 3pm along with a gusty northwest wind. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible overnight. Nothing significant. Wind: S to NW 15-35 mph. High: 58°, Falling to 30s by 3 p.m.

Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 22°

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and very cold. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 37° Wind Chill: 15°-25°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, feeling better but a little breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 25° High: 48°

