A strong front brings a chance of thunderstorms tonight, followed by a big cool down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

One final warm, summery day before a significant cool down arrives tomorrow

Thunderstorms are possible between 4-9pm today as a strong cold front passes through; The severe threat remains low

Temperatures drop to the 70s for highs & 40s for lows through the middle of the week; Perfect as fall begins Wednesday afternoon!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds this morning with a few sprinkles possible. A better chance of storms is later in the afternoon and evening, between 4-9pm, as a cold front moves through. Staying very warm, humid and windy ahead of the front. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Storms end quickly but clouds will linger. Temperatures drop with a stronger breeze from the north. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 56°

Tuesday: Clouds clear through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures drop significantly! Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 72°

Wednesday: Happy fall! Fall begins at 2:21pm! Enjoy the plentiful sunshine & cool temperatures. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 72°

