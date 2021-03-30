A strong front brings much cooler air to Kansas City today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front delivers a big drop in temperatures today with highs in the mid 50s
- The wind will not be as strong, although still anticipating wind gusts near 20 mph
- Staying below normal through Thursday with a freeze possible Thursday morning as lows drop to the upper 20s
KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing sunshine but staying cool and a little breezy. Wind: N 15-20 mph. High: 55°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Slight breeze. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 35°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool & breezy. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 54°
Thursday: A freeze develops in the morning followed by a nice warm up in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 27° High: 57°
