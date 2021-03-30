A strong front brings much cooler air to Kansas City today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front delivers a big drop in temperatures today with highs in the mid 50s

The wind will not be as strong, although still anticipating wind gusts near 20 mph

Staying below normal through Thursday with a freeze possible Thursday morning as lows drop to the upper 20s

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing sunshine but staying cool and a little breezy. Wind: N 15-20 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Slight breeze. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 35°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool & breezy. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 54°

Thursday: A freeze develops in the morning followed by a nice warm up in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 27° High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

