A summer cold front brings relief from the heat the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much, much cooler today with a chance of morning showers and highs in the 70s
- The low humidity continues through Tuesday
- Temperatures warm to near 90 by the middle of the week with storms possible Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of morning rain showers with sun later in the day. Wind: N 10 mph. High: 75°
Tonight: Clear, cool and refreshing. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. Low: 56°
Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Humidity stays pleasant! Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 83°
Wednesday: Warming up with sunshine and a little more humidity. Wind: SW 15-25 mph Low: 64° High: 88°
