A summer cold front brings relief from the heat the next few days in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-06-21 05:35:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much, much cooler today with a chance of morning showers and highs in the 70s
  • The low humidity continues through Tuesday
  • Temperatures warm to near 90 by the middle of the week with storms possible Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of morning rain showers with sun later in the day. Wind: N 10 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Clear, cool and refreshing. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. Low: 56°

Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Humidity stays pleasant! Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 83°

Wednesday: Warming up with sunshine and a little more humidity. Wind: SW 15-25 mph Low: 64° High: 88°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

