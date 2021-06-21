A summer cold front brings relief from the heat the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Much, much cooler today with a chance of morning showers and highs in the 70s

The low humidity continues through Tuesday

Temperatures warm to near 90 by the middle of the week with storms possible Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of morning rain showers with sun later in the day. Wind: N 10 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Clear, cool and refreshing. Wind: N to S 5-10 mph. Low: 56°

Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a comfortable start. Humidity stays pleasant! Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 83°

Wednesday: Warming up with sunshine and a little more humidity. Wind: SW 15-25 mph Low: 64° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

