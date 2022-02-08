A tremendous Tuesday with highs in the 60s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very warm and windy day is ahead with highs approaching 60°
- A few weak systems passing nearby brings clouds but no precipitation
- A stronger front arrives Friday, dropping temperatures to feel more like winter by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer with strong wind gusts. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: W 10-15 mph. Low: 35°
Wednesday: A little cooler but still very nice! Staying mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 55°
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. A weak system passes to our west but no precipitation is expected in our area. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 27° High: 46°
