Watch
Weather

Actions

A tremendous Tuesday with highs in the 60s

and last updated 2022-02-08 04:42:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A very warm and windy day is ahead with highs approaching 60°
  • A few weak systems passing nearby brings clouds but no precipitation
  • A stronger front arrives Friday, dropping temperatures to feel more like winter by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer with strong wind gusts. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: W 10-15 mph. Low: 35°

Wednesday: A little cooler but still very nice! Staying mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 55°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. A weak system passes to our west but no precipitation is expected in our area. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 27° High: 46°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.