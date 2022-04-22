A very warm & windy Earth Day with thunderstorms developing Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and windy today with wind gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times

Late afternoon/evening storms develop Saturday with a risk for some severe weather

A quiet pattern sets up next week with nice highs in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Get ready for a very warm and windy day! More sun comes out in the afternoon. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying warm and windy. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 66°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of morning showers, then storms develop in the late afternoon/evening. Some storms may turn strong to severe. Wind: S 15-25 G45 mph. High: 75°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler but staying nice. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 63°

