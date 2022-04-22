A very warm & windy Earth Day with thunderstorms developing Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and windy today with wind gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times
- Late afternoon/evening storms develop Saturday with a risk for some severe weather
- A quiet pattern sets up next week with nice highs in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Get ready for a very warm and windy day! More sun comes out in the afternoon. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying warm and windy. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 66°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of morning showers, then storms develop in the late afternoon/evening. Some storms may turn strong to severe. Wind: S 15-25 G45 mph. High: 75°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler but staying nice. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 63°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.