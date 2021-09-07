Watch
A warm afternoon leads to a refreshing evening thanks to a cold front

2021-09-07

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying mostly dry and sunny all week long
  • A dry cold front passes through this afternoon, bringing a few clouds and a change in the wind direction
  • Wednesday and Thursday mornings look rather refreshing with temperatures in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with slightly more humidity ahead of a cold front. The cold front passes through in the afternoon shifting the wind and bringing cool, dry air into the region overnight. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear, much cooler and refreshing. Feeling a little more like fall. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 57°

Wednesday: A nice and cool morning followed by a pleasant afternoon with lots of sunshine. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Thursday: Another refreshing start to the day with nice temperatures in the afternoon. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 56° High: 82°

12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

