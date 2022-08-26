Watch Now
A warm and humid weekend with the occasional thunderstorm

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, night & Sunday evening
and last updated 2022-08-26 05:41:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Way more humidity expected today
  • Some isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon with the better chance Saturday night and Sunday evening
  • Heavy rain & thunderstorms set up Monday afternoon with cooler weather settling in next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and very muggy. A stray storm can't be completely ruled out. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: More clouds build in while staying warm and humid. Thunderstorms develop north and west of KC during the afternoon. Another round possible overnight. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Sunday: Thunderstorms form in the evening hours. Most of the day staying dry and warm for activities. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 70° High: 87°

