A warm and humid weekend with the occasional thunderstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Way more humidity expected today
- Some isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon with the better chance Saturday night and Sunday evening
- Heavy rain & thunderstorms set up Monday afternoon with cooler weather settling in next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and very muggy. A stray storm can't be completely ruled out. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 89°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°
Saturday: More clouds build in while staying warm and humid. Thunderstorms develop north and west of KC during the afternoon. Another round possible overnight. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Sunday: Thunderstorms form in the evening hours. Most of the day staying dry and warm for activities. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 70° High: 87°
