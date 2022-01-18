A warm January day ahead before a cold blast arrives tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A warm January day is ahead with highs in the low 50s

Cold front arrives overnight, dropping temperatures to the teens Wednesday and Thursday, flurries possible Wednesday

Prepare for single digit low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings and wind chills near -10 to -15 degrees

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing afternoon clouds, warm and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: A strong cold front arrives overnight. Staying mostly cloudy with dropping temperatures and gusty winds. Wind: Shifts N 15-30 mph. Low: 25°

Wednesday: Temperatures drop through the morning. Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Flurries are possible at times. Wind: N 15-30 mph. High: Holding 15°-20° all day. Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less wind but staying bitter cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 4° High: 17° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

