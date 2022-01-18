A warm January day ahead before a cold blast arrives tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm January day is ahead with highs in the low 50s
- Cold front arrives overnight, dropping temperatures to the teens Wednesday and Thursday, flurries possible Wednesday
- Prepare for single digit low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings and wind chills near -10 to -15 degrees
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing afternoon clouds, warm and breezy. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 52°
Tonight: A strong cold front arrives overnight. Staying mostly cloudy with dropping temperatures and gusty winds. Wind: Shifts N 15-30 mph. Low: 25°
Wednesday: Temperatures drop through the morning. Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Flurries are possible at times. Wind: N 15-30 mph. High: Holding 15°-20° all day. Wind Chill: 0 to 5°
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less wind but staying bitter cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 4° High: 17° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°
