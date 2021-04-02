A warming trend begins today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The big warming trend begins today with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 60s
- Sunshine and warmer this weekend with 80 degrees possible Sunday
- Next storm system brings a slight chance for rain by mid next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Windy and much warmer with lots of sunshine. Heads up on an elevated fire risk today. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 67°
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Staying breezy. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 48°
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 75°
Sunday: Happy Easter! Another sunny and breezy day with even warmer temperatures expected. Wind: S-SW 15-20 mph. Low: 52° High: 80°
