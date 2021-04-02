A warming trend begins today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The big warming trend begins today with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 60s

Sunshine and warmer this weekend with 80 degrees possible Sunday

Next storm system brings a slight chance for rain by mid next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Windy and much warmer with lots of sunshine. Heads up on an elevated fire risk today. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Staying breezy. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 48°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 75°

Sunday: Happy Easter! Another sunny and breezy day with even warmer temperatures expected. Wind: S-SW 15-20 mph. Low: 52° High: 80°

