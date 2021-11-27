Watch
A weak cold front moves through this afternoon

and last updated 2021-11-27 08:04:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great weather will continue into the first few days of December
  • A change to colder with storm systems is possible in about 10 days
  • We will make a run at 70° Monday, Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: SW 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Clear and colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph Low: 31°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with some high clouds, cooler temperatures. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph High: 52°

Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 67°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.