A windy warm up to the 50s today, near 70° Monday

and last updated 2022-02-20 07:37:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 50s today, near 70° Monday
  • A Monday night Arctic front drops to the teens and 20s Tuesday through Friday

  • Our next chance of snow is Thursday, possible light mix early Tuesday

    KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and much warmer. Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 56º

Tonight: Clear with less wind. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 40°

Monday: Increasing highs clouds and warmer ahead of a Monday night Arctic front. Chance of a rain shower Monday night. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 69º

Tuesday: Slight chance of light freezing rain/sleet during the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, windy and much colder. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Morning temperatures near freezing, afternoon in the low 20s.

