A windy warm up to the mid and upper 80s today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

We make a run at 90° Sunday and Monday with gusty southwest winds and low humidity

Still very warm on Tuesday with increasing humidity

A change is showing up that could lead to chances of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 54°

Sunday: It's game day! Sunny, windy and much warmer. Feeling a lot more like summertime. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Tailgating: Low to mid 70s. Kickoff: 80° 4th Quarter: 87°

Tonight: Clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and becoming more humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

