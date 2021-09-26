Watch
Weather

Actions

A windy warm up to the mid and upper 80s today

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-26 08:13:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • We make a run at 90° Sunday and Monday with gusty southwest winds and low humidity
  • Still very warm on Tuesday with increasing humidity
  • A change is showing up that could lead to chances of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 54°

Sunday: It's game day! Sunny, windy and much warmer. Feeling a lot more like summertime. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Tailgating: Low to mid 70s. Kickoff: 80° 4th Quarter: 87°

Tonight: Clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and becoming more humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.