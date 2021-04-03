Abundant sunshine and warmer for Easter Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Sunshine and warmer this weekend

Highs in the 70s today and near 80 for Easter Sunday

Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday and it is a slight chance KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 75° Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 52°, decent weather at sunrise which is at 6:58 AM. Sunday: Sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80° Monday: Sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80° Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80° Get more updates from our weather team:

