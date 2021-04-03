Watch
Abundant sunshine and warmer for Easter Weekend

and last updated 2021-04-03 07:54:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warmer this weekend
  • Highs in the 70s today and near 80 for Easter Sunday
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday and it is a slight chance

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 75°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 52°, decent weather at sunrise which is at 6:58 AM.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Monday: Sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80°

