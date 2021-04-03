Abundant sunshine and warmer for Easter Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warmer this weekend
- Highs in the 70s today and near 80 for Easter Sunday
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday and it is a slight chance
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 75°
Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 52°, decent weather at sunrise which is at 6:58 AM.
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°
Monday: Sunny, more wind and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 60° High: 80°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.