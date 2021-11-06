Watch
Abundant sunshine, breezy & mild this weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-06 07:40:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather today and into the weekend
  • 60s today and 70s Sunday with increasing wind
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 67°

Tonight:  Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Wind: South 10-20 mph. Low: 45°

Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game with sunshine and warm weather. It will be a bit windy. Wind: S 15-30 High: 71°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 50° High: 72°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-15 Low: 54° High: 62°

