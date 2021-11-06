Abundant sunshine, breezy & mild this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather today and into the weekend

60s today and 70s Sunday with increasing wind

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Wind: South 10-20 mph. Low: 45°

Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game with sunshine and warm weather. It will be a bit windy. Wind: S 15-30 High: 71°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 Low: 50° High: 72°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-15 Low: 54° High: 62°

