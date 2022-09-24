Abundant sunshine this weekend: 80s today, 70s Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and warmer today ahead of a weak cold front tonight

70s and sunshine Sunday

No rain expected in the next seven-10 days, but the weather will be very nice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: A weak cold front moves through with a few clouds. Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 55°

Sunday: Super Sunday with 100% sunshine. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 47° High: 73°

