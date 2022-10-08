After a cold start we are in for wonderful weekend weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Abundant sunshine this weekend

Highs in the 60s today and 70s Sunday

Some rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A super Saturday with abundant sunshine. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 44°

Sunday: Warmer temperatures underneath a mostly sunny sky. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 75°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday night football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 50° High: 83°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

