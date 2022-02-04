Afternoon temperatures finally get to freezing today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dress warmly and in layers this morning temperatures are down to the single digits
- Lots of sunshine through the weekend with highs reaching the 40s
- 50 degree weather arriving next week with a quiet stretch of weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer! Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 32°
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold once again. Wind: N-NW 5 mph. Low: 11°
Saturday: Enjoy another sunny day! The wind picks us as temperatures warm up a bit. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 40°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Feeling better with temperatures slightly above average for early February. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 21° High: 44°
