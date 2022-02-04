Afternoon temperatures finally get to freezing today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Dress warmly and in layers this morning temperatures are down to the single digits

Lots of sunshine through the weekend with highs reaching the 40s

50 degree weather arriving next week with a quiet stretch of weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer! Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 32°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold once again. Wind: N-NW 5 mph. Low: 11°

Saturday: Enjoy another sunny day! The wind picks us as temperatures warm up a bit. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 40°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Feeling better with temperatures slightly above average for early February. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 21° High: 44°

