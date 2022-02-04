Watch
Afternoon temperatures finally get to freezing today

and last updated 2022-02-04 05:31:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dress warmly and in layers this morning temperatures are down to the single digits
  • Lots of sunshine through the weekend with highs reaching the 40s
  • 50 degree weather arriving next week with a quiet stretch of weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer! Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 32°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold once again. Wind: N-NW 5 mph. Low: 11°

Saturday: Enjoy another sunny day! The wind picks us as temperatures warm up a bit. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 40°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Feeling better with temperatures slightly above average for early February. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 21° High: 44°

