Allergies start to surface as pollen count rises

Allergy Season
Allergy Season
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:24:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are your allergies starting to flare up? Do you have that sniffle or constant tickle? Am I starting to sound like an infomercial yet... Well despite the cooler temperatures in the 10-day, it seems spring has sprung in Kansas City.

This is one repercussion of having a warm and very wet winter. We've got an early green up and lots of moisture to aid in the process. I mean to put it simply, stuff wants to grow when the sun comes out.

In the Kansas City area we can get a pollen count from Children's Mercy, where they have a scientific instruments that measure different pollen species and their levels: You can also use sites like pollen.com to cast a wider net and get a big picture perspective. But if you don't want to comb through the data, our weather team will do it for you.

Right now the biggest factors to your sneeze, itch, tickle or cough is tree pollen. While grasses are starting to come up too, it will be a few more weeks before they peak. The cold weather this weekend should help ease pollen concerns for a short period of time though.

Climate change is bringing an earlier, longer growing season for plants — and making it worse for millions of Americans including us right here in the Kansas City area.

Some cities across the US are seeing a big impact from climate change when it comes to an expanding allergy season. Here in Kansas City, our we are now averaging two more non-freezing days a winter. While our climate impact may seem smaller than others it's still a tiny piece of the puzzle. The bigger piece of the puzzle is just how the warm and wet winter has been and that is really driving this seasons allergy onset.

Longer Growing Season
National Change in Growing Season

You can read Climate Centrals' full allergy pollen and mold report here.

