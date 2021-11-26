Watch
Another cold start but a warmer afternoon in Kansas City

Wes Peery/KSHB
Weather forecast in the Kansas City region for Friday, Nov. 26.
Weather Forecast
and last updated 2021-11-26 06:35:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold start but warmer afternoon for Friday
  • Great weekend weather
  • Dry, warm weather expected for the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday:  Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
High: 54°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 37°

Saturday:  Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with some high clouds, cooler temperatures. Low: 32° High: 50°

