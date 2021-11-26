Another cold start but a warmer afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold start but warmer afternoon for Friday
- Great weekend weather
- Dry, warm weather expected for the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
High: 54°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 37°
Saturday: Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 62°
Sunday: Mostly sunny with some high clouds, cooler temperatures. Low: 32° High: 50°
