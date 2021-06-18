Another day of sunshine and dangerous heat in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

We'll make another run at 100 this afternoon

There is a chance of strong storms Saturday night-Sunday morning

A cold front next week knocks highs down to the 70s, lows in the 50s with some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Heat advisory and orange air quality alert in effect. Wind SW 10-25. High: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind SW 10-20. Low: 78°

Saturday: Mostly sunny but not quite as hot. Wind: SW to NE 5-10 mph. High: 96°

Sunday: Sunny & hot. It will turn much cooler on Monday. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low:76° High: 97°

