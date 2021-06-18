Watch
Weather

Actions

Another day of sunshine and dangerous heat in Kansas City

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Heat Index Forecast Friday June 18
and last updated 2021-06-18 06:10:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • We'll make another run at 100 this afternoon
  • There is a chance of strong storms Saturday night-Sunday morning
  • A cold front next week knocks highs down to the 70s, lows in the 50s with some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Heat advisory and orange air quality alert in effect. Wind SW 10-25. High: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind SW 10-20. Low: 78°

Saturday: Mostly sunny but not quite as hot. Wind: SW to NE 5-10 mph. High: 96°

Sunday: Sunny & hot. It will turn much cooler on Monday. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low:76° High: 97°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.