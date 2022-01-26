Another frigid morning with temperatures in the 30s this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- It's another frigid start to the day with lows in the single digits
- Highs bounce around in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week
- Shaping up to be a great last weekend of January with highs nearing 50° on Saturday & around 45° by kickoff Sunday
- The dry weather pattern continues; Monitoring a possible storm around Tuesday-Wednesday of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Temperatures improve a bit after another frigid morning. Enjoy the sunshine! Wind: S-SW to 5-15 mph. High: 33°
Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and not as cold. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 27°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better. The wind picks up as another cold front moves through the area during the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 42°
Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 17° High: 32°
