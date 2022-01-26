Another frigid morning with temperatures in the 30s this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It's another frigid start to the day with lows in the single digits

Highs bounce around in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week

Shaping up to be a great last weekend of January with highs nearing 50° on Saturday & around 45° by kickoff Sunday

The dry weather pattern continues; Monitoring a possible storm around Tuesday-Wednesday of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Temperatures improve a bit after another frigid morning. Enjoy the sunshine! Wind: S-SW to 5-15 mph. High: 33°

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and not as cold. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 27°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better. The wind picks up as another cold front moves through the area during the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 42°

Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 17° High: 32°

