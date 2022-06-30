Watch Now
Another hot day in Kansas City

Three Day Forecast- Thursday June 30
and last updated 2022-06-30 06:02:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The hot, summer weather continues for the next couple days
  • Thunderstorms are most likely Friday night and Saturday morning
  • Heavy rain with up to 1-3" are possible in spots

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies with hot temperatures, humid in the afternoon. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 91°

Tonight:  Mostly clear skies with humid conditions Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 50% during the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of mainly morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 69° High: 82°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87°

