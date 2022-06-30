Another hot day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The hot, summer weather continues for the next couple days

Thunderstorms are most likely Friday night and Saturday morning

Heavy rain with up to 1-3" are possible in spots



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies with hot temperatures, humid in the afternoon. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 91°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with humid conditions Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 50% during the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of mainly morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 69° High: 82°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

