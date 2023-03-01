Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another pleasant day before big storm brings rain, snow Thursday through Friday

A transition to snow is likely overnight Thursday to Friday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-03-01 06:12:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice first day of March with highs in the upper 50s, slightly cooler than earlier this week
  • Our next storm system timed for Thursday and Friday
  • Rain is likely Thursday, ending as a heavy wet snow Friday morning; The uncertainty lies in temperatures which will directly impact our accumulation forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Happy first day of Meteorological spring!
Winds become gusty for a few hours as a dry cold passes during our morning commute.
These cooler breezes taper but usher in a slightly cooler day with high clouds and sunshine.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds as the wind picks up. Staying mostly dry.
Low: 32°
Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with an increasing chance of rain.
High: 46°
Wind: E-NE 15-30 mph

Friday: Rain and snow likely early, windy and cold.
Low: 32° High: 38°
Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.