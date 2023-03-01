Another pleasant day before big storm brings rain, snow Thursday through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A nice first day of March with highs in the upper 50s, slightly cooler than earlier this week

Our next storm system timed for Thursday and Friday

Rain is likely Thursday, ending as a heavy wet snow Friday morning; The uncertainty lies in temperatures which will directly impact our accumulation forecast



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Happy first day of Meteorological spring!

Winds become gusty for a few hours as a dry cold passes during our morning commute.

These cooler breezes taper but usher in a slightly cooler day with high clouds and sunshine.

High: 57°

Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds as the wind picks up. Staying mostly dry.

Low: 32°

Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with an increasing chance of rain.

High: 46°

Wind: E-NE 15-30 mph

Friday: Rain and snow likely early, windy and cold.

Low: 32° High: 38°

Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph

