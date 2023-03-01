Another pleasant day before big storm brings rain, snow Thursday through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice first day of March with highs in the upper 50s, slightly cooler than earlier this week
- Our next storm system timed for Thursday and Friday
- Rain is likely Thursday, ending as a heavy wet snow Friday morning; The uncertainty lies in temperatures which will directly impact our accumulation forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Happy first day of Meteorological spring!
Winds become gusty for a few hours as a dry cold passes during our morning commute.
These cooler breezes taper but usher in a slightly cooler day with high clouds and sunshine.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds as the wind picks up. Staying mostly dry.
Low: 32°
Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with an increasing chance of rain.
High: 46°
Wind: E-NE 15-30 mph
Friday: Rain and snow likely early, windy and cold.
Low: 32° High: 38°
Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph
