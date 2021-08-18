Another warm & humid day with an isolated afternoon storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The humidity will continue to fuel a chance of afternoon thunderstorms today and Thursday
- Highs are slightly above average in the upper 80s
- Better coverage in storms expected Friday evening with drier conditions for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. There is a 10-20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High 89°
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°
Thursday: More clouds and humidity expected. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible with a 20% chance. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High 88°
Friday: Mostly sunny with a few periods of clouds. The chance for storms increases by the evening hours thanks to an approaching cold front. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 73° High: 86°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.