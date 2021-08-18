Another warm & humid day with an isolated afternoon storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The humidity will continue to fuel a chance of afternoon thunderstorms today and Thursday

Highs are slightly above average in the upper 80s

Better coverage in storms expected Friday evening with drier conditions for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. There is a 10-20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Thursday: More clouds and humidity expected. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible with a 20% chance. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High 88°

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few periods of clouds. The chance for storms increases by the evening hours thanks to an approaching cold front. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 73° High: 86°

