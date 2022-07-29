Beautiful last weekend of July with cooler & less humid conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- High temperatures stay in the 80s through this weekend
- Enjoy the lower humidity and drier conditions for the final weekend of July
- The high heat ramps up next week with heat indices near 100°+
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: More clouds but staying very comfortable due to lower humidity. Wind: NE Light. High: 82°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying nice. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 63°
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued comfortable conditions. A stray shower can't completely be ruled out south of KC. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 80°
Sunday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, best chance south of KC again. Cloudy skies, turning partly cloudy and a bit more humid. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°
