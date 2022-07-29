Beautiful last weekend of July with cooler & less humid conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

High temperatures stay in the 80s through this weekend

Enjoy the lower humidity and drier conditions for the final weekend of July

The high heat ramps up next week with heat indices near 100°+

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: More clouds but staying very comfortable due to lower humidity. Wind: NE Light. High: 82°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying nice. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 63°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued comfortable conditions. A stray shower can't completely be ruled out south of KC. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Sunday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, best chance south of KC again. Cloudy skies, turning partly cloudy and a bit more humid. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

