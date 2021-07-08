Beautiful today, hot Friday & several rounds of storms over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great summer weather expected today with a slight break in the heat and humidity

The heat builds quickly back in Friday with highs in the low 90s

Thunderstorms look likely this weekend with a chance of severe weather Friday night to Saturday morning & again Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Great summer weather with increasing sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Wind: N 5 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 97°-99°

Saturday: Thunderstorms are likely in the morning and redeveloping again by the afternoon. Some storms may be on the strong to severe side. Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 81°

