Becoming mostly sunny, very hot and humid in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The third heat wave of the summer with record warmth is likely today-Tuesday

Strong cold front arrives Wednesday

Fall begins Thursday and it will feel like it



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 97° (Record: 96°, 1925)

Tonight: A few clouds and mild. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 96° (Record: 95°, 1954)

Tuesday: A 3rd straight very hot day under a sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 97° (Record: 95°, 1948)

