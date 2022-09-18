Watch Now
Becoming mostly sunny, very hot and humid in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-09-18 08:40:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The third heat wave of the summer with record warmth is likely today-Tuesday
  • Strong cold front arrives Wednesday
  • Fall begins Thursday and it will feel like it

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 97° (Record: 96°, 1925)

Tonight: A few clouds and mild. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 96° (Record: 95°, 1954)

Tuesday: A 3rd straight very hot day under a sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 97° (Record: 95°, 1948)

