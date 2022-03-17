Big change tonight with rain likely & temperatures falling to the 30s and 40s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A front stalls just to our north keeping temperatures around KC in the 70s, 60s to the northwest
- Rain increases late this evening, most likely after 6-8pm
- As temperatures drop Friday morning, rain may briefly mix with snow before sunrise, otherwise, a cold rain is expected through the day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): Mostly cloudy, breezy and comfortable for the St. Patrick's Day parade. 11am temperature is 64°. Rain arrives in the evening, falling heavy at times overnight. Wind: E-SE to N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 75°, 50s by evening
Tonight: Rain likely with a rumble of thunder possible. Temperatures drop quickly and the wind turns gusty. Wind: N-NE 15-35 mph. Low: 36°
Friday: Snow mixes with rain early in the morning, especially for locations in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Rain continues through the day, ending evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 45°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. The wind dies down as well. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 32° High: 63°
