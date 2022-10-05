Big temperature change in Kansas City on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A weak disturbance brings a few rain showers to the area early this morning, not substantial to relieve the worsening drought

Highs are comfortable in the low 80s the next two days

A big temperature drop arrives Thursday night and Friday as a strong, dry cold front passes through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 55°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with the wind shifting to the north during the afternoon as a cold front passes through. There is no chance of rain. Wind: N-NW 15-25, gusty around sunset. High: 82°

Friday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 46° High: 58°

