Big temperature swing over the next 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A very warm day ahead with highs approaching 90°

Much colder air moves in Friday night and Saturday behind a strong cold front

There will be a chance of rain with highs only in the 50s on Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A disturbance just misses our area to the south but will impact St. Louis by the evening. Wind: S-SW 10-20 miles per hour. High: 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-30 miles per hour. Low: 68°

Friday: Increasing clouds and turning cooler with the wind shifting to the northwest. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out in the evening. Wind: N-NW 10-25 miles per hour. High: 77°

Saturday: Cloudy with a rain around, especially in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are MUCH cooler. Wind: N 15-25 miles per hour. Low: 55° High: 55°

