Big temperature swings in this week's forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler with more clouds & a breeze today

Small chance of rain Tuesday with a better chance Thursday afternoon

Possible record warmth Wednesday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying a bit cool. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Breeze continues. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 60° High: 79° Record 79° from 1999

