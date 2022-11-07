Big temperature swings in this week's forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler with more clouds & a breeze today
- Small chance of rain Tuesday with a better chance Thursday afternoon
- Possible record warmth Wednesday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying a bit cool. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 58°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Breeze continues. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 64°
Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 60° High: 79° Record 79° from 1999
