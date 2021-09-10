Watch
Big warm up begins this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures are heading back into the 90s
  • The chance of rain is near zero through Sunday
  • Thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and warm. South winds increasing with higher humidity moving in. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild . Wind: SSS 5-21 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: The heating trend continues. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 92°

Sunday: A hot tailgating experience with south winds 10-25 mph. It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High: 91°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

