Big warm up begins this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures are heading back into the 90s

The chance of rain is near zero through Sunday

Thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and warm. South winds increasing with higher humidity moving in. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild . Wind: SSS 5-21 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: The heating trend continues. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 92°

Sunday: A hot tailgating experience with south winds 10-25 mph. It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High: 91°

