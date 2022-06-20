Brief heat break this morning, then hot again in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and dry through Tuesday, with the heat intensifying Tuesday

The first of two cold fronts arrives Wednesday, a second stronger front arrives Sunday

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A break from the heat this morning and then very hot and humid this afternoon. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX: 105°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 77°

Tuesday: Dangerously hot and humid with a breeze. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 98°, HEAT INDEX: 105°-110°

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and storms. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 89°

