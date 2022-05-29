Watch
Brief morning shower, T-Storm; Then very windy, warm, partly cloudy

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-29 07:26:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry for the rest of the holiday weekend after a brief morning shower, T-Storm today
  • Very windy, very warm and more humid.
  • Cold front arrives Tuesday, increasing the chance of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few brief morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, partly cloudy, very windy and warm. South winds 20-45 mph and gusty. High: 89°

Tonight: Windy and mild. Wind: S 15-30 mph mph. Low: 72°

Memorial Day: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and windy. Windy: S 20-40 mph High: 88°

Tuesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. Wind: S to N 10-15 mph. Low: 68° High: 82°

