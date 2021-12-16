Calmer, cooler weather for Kansas City on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Much calmer, cooler weather Thursday

Dry and cold over the weekend.

Warming trend starts back up next week, mostly dry weather continues

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Much quieter, cooler weather with mostly sunny skies. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with chilly temperatures. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 31°

Friday: Morning sunshine becoming cloudy into the afternoon. Some evening drizzle possible. Wind: ESE 10-25 mph.High: 48°

Saturday: Much colder, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 26° High: 34°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

