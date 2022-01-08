Chance of drizzle today, after temperatures warm above freezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Chance of drizzle today, most likely starting after temperatures rise above 32.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but colder

Mostly dry next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Low, thick overcast with a chance of drizzle 11 AM-10 PM. If the drizzle starts before 10 AM there could be a few slick spots as temperatures will still be below 32. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph Low: 21°

Sunday: Becoming sunny with decreasing wind, and colder. Wind: N 10-20 to 5-15 mph. High: 31°

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph. Low: 22° High: 40°

