Chance of drizzle today, after temperatures warm above freezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance of drizzle today, most likely starting after temperatures rise above 32.
- Sunshine returns Sunday, but colder
- Mostly dry next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Low, thick overcast with a chance of drizzle 11 AM-10 PM. If the drizzle starts before 10 AM there could be a few slick spots as temperatures will still be below 32. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 41°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph Low: 21°
Sunday: Becoming sunny with decreasing wind, and colder. Wind: N 10-20 to 5-15 mph. High: 31°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph. Low: 22° High: 40°
