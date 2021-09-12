Chiefs Sunday, very warm, smoky haze and windy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will be hazy which is smoke from the western wildfires the next couple of days
- Rain chances increase Tuesday-Wednesday with a weak cold front
- The warm and humid air returns Thursday as the front falls apart.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Chiefs Sunday: Showers and a few thunderstorms in northern Missouri will end this morning. Otherwise, there will be a hazy sunshine with warm temperatures and breezy conditions Wind: S-SW 10-25. High: 88°
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 68°
Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy, windy and more humid. Wind: S 15-30 mph High: 89°
Tuesday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph Low: 69° High: 84°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.