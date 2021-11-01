Chilly, cloudy with some light rain in Kansas City today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool weather pattern for a few days
- A weak system will bring clouds and rain showers Monday, the showers should winding down for Monday Night Football
- Widespread frost expected later this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. Wind: Light north. High: 44°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy frost. Wind: Light and variable mph Low: 33°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. High: 48°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. Low: 31° High: 49°
