Chilly, cloudy with some light rain in Kansas City today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cool weather pattern for a few days

A weak system will bring clouds and rain showers Monday, the showers should winding down for Monday Night Football

Widespread frost expected later this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. Wind: Light north. High: 44°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy frost. Wind: Light and variable mph Low: 33°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. High: 48°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. Low: 31° High: 49°

