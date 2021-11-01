Watch
Chilly, cloudy with some light rain in Kansas City today

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cool weather pattern for a few days
  • A weak system will bring clouds and rain showers Monday, the showers should winding down for Monday Night Football
  • Widespread frost expected later this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. Wind: Light north. High: 44°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy frost.  Wind: Light and variable mph Low: 33°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. High: 48°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Light north. Low: 31° High: 49°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

