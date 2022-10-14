Watch Now
Chilly start, ending mild and windy

and last updated 2022-10-14 07:16:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The extremely dry weather pattern will continue
  • There is a chance of a brief shower late Friday afternoon, but it is just a slight chance and it won't be much
  • A freeze is likely next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will be sunny until mid-afternoon when a band of clouds will move across. There may be a few sprinkles. Wind: WSW 10-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 75°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 39°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures. S 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Sunday: Great tailgating weather with sunshine and a northwest breeze. Kickoff temperature, and our high temperature: 64º Go Chiefs!

