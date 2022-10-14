Chilly start, ending mild and windy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The extremely dry weather pattern will continue

There is a chance of a brief shower late Friday afternoon, but it is just a slight chance and it won't be much

A freeze is likely next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will be sunny until mid-afternoon when a band of clouds will move across. There may be a few sprinkles. Wind: WSW 10-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 39°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures. S 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Sunday: Great tailgating weather with sunshine and a northwest breeze. Kickoff temperature, and our high temperature: 64º Go Chiefs!

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

