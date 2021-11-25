Watch
Chilly, sunny Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

Wes Peery/KSHB
Weather forecast for Thanksgiving.
Weather forecast
and last updated 2021-11-25 06:09:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chilly, breezy Thanksgiving morning with wind chills in teens to lower 20s
  • Warmer air moves in into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s
  • There is no rain or snow in our forecast for at least the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thanksgiving Day:  Mostly sunny with a chilly start. Wind: NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening. High: 39°

Tonight:  Clear sky with chilly temperatures Wind: NW/SW 5-15 mph. Low: 26°

Friday:  Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
Low: 25° High: 55°

Saturday:  Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. Low: 38° High: 62°

