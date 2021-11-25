Chilly, sunny Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A chilly, breezy Thanksgiving morning with wind chills in teens to lower 20s

Warmer air moves in into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s

There is no rain or snow in our forecast for at least the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny with a chilly start. Wind: NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening. High: 39°

Tonight: Clear sky with chilly temperatures Wind: NW/SW 5-15 mph. Low: 26°

Friday: Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

Low: 25° High: 55°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. Low: 38° High: 62°

