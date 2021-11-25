Chilly, sunny Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chilly, breezy Thanksgiving morning with wind chills in teens to lower 20s
- Warmer air moves in into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s
- There is no rain or snow in our forecast for at least the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny with a chilly start. Wind: NW 10-25 mph becoming calm by evening. High: 39°
Tonight: Clear sky with chilly temperatures Wind: NW/SW 5-15 mph. Low: 26°
Friday: Mostly sunny skies continued with the wind picking back up. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
Low: 25° High: 55°
Saturday: Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. Low: 38° High: 62°
