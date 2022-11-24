Clearing skies & nice temperatures in the 50s this Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather for Thanksgiving this year with nice highs in the 50s and a clearing sky

A storm is forming over New Mexico and it will bring our area rain by Saturday

A bit cooler for weekend activities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Happy Thanksgiving! Morning clouds and some patchy drizzle followed by late day sun and pleasant temperatures. Wind: NW 10 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°

Friday: Sunny skies, light winds and nice for November. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 53°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 30° High: 48°

