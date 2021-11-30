Cloudier, cooler weather Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and cooler Tuesday, perhaps a sprinkle
- Back to much warmer than average Wednesday-Friday, possibly a record high Thursday
- Brief cool down this weekend before more warm air later next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy with some light rain possible. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°
Tonight: Clearing sky with calm conditions. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 40°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a record high possible. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 72°, record 70° (1956)
Friday: Mostly sunny and continued warm temperatures. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 68°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.