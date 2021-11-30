Watch
Cloudier, cooler weather Tuesday in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-11-30 05:55:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and cooler Tuesday, perhaps a sprinkle
  • Back to much warmer than average Wednesday-Friday, possibly a record high Thursday
  • Brief cool down this weekend before more warm air later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy with some light rain possible. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Clearing sky with calm conditions. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a record high possible. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 72°, record 70° (1956)

Friday: Mostly sunny and continued warm temperatures. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 68°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

