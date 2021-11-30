Cloudier, cooler weather Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds and cooler Tuesday, perhaps a sprinkle

Back to much warmer than average Wednesday-Friday, possibly a record high Thursday

Brief cool down this weekend before more warm air later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy with some light rain possible. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Clearing sky with calm conditions. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a record high possible. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 72°, record 70° (1956)

Friday: Mostly sunny and continued warm temperatures. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 48° High: 68°

