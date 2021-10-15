Clouds and light rain this morning, sunshine by later today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds and light rain this morning-lunch

Frost possible Saturday and Sunday morning in northern MO and KS

Highs in the 70s Sunday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy early with some light rain and drizzle, mainly late morning early afternoon. Sunshine by the afternoon. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Clear sky with chilly temperatures. Patchy frost in northern MO and KS. Wind: West 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Saturday: A chilly start with plenty of sunshine throughout the day, breezy. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 63°

Sunday: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 41° High: 71°

