Clouds in the sky this morning, more sunshine by afternoon

and last updated 2021-11-04 06:25:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some great weather is heading our way
  • Big changes are in the forecast for next week
  • The first change is a big warm up for Saturday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The clouds will clear with afternoon sunshine. Wind: SSW 5-15. High: 54°

Tonight: A band of clouds will move over our area tonight.  Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 39°

Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. South winds increasing at 10-25 mph. High: 58°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. South to southwest winds 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a south to southwest breeze 10-20 mph. High: 71°

