Clouds in the sky this morning, more sunshine by afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some great weather is heading our way
- Big changes are in the forecast for next week
- The first change is a big warm up for Saturday and Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: The clouds will clear with afternoon sunshine. Wind: SSW 5-15. High: 54°
Tonight: A band of clouds will move over our area tonight. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 39°
Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. South winds increasing at 10-25 mph. High: 58°
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. South to southwest winds 10-20 mph. High: 68°
Sunday: Great weather for tailgating and the game. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a south to southwest breeze 10-20 mph. High: 71°
