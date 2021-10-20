Watch
Clouds this morning with comfortable, sunny weather by afternoon

and last updated 2021-10-20 05:26:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine
  • Cooler, seasonal air moves in for the rest of the week
  • A large storm system may bring us showers and storms Saturday night-Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind: SW/W 10-25 mph. High: 71°

Tonight:  Mostly clear skies with cooler conditions. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 62°

Friday: A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph Low 42° High: 67°

