Clouds this morning with comfortable, sunny weather by afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine
- Cooler, seasonal air moves in for the rest of the week
- A large storm system may bring us showers and storms Saturday night-Monday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind: SW/W 10-25 mph. High: 71°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with cooler conditions. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Low: 44°
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 62°
Friday: A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph Low 42° High: 67°
