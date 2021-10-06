Watch
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and comfortable with a few sprinkles possible today

and last updated 2021-10-06 04:43:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A storm system southeast of KC will throw clouds and a few bands of rain our way; Only a slight chance of rain in KC, mainly staying across central Missouri
  • Clouds breaks apart Thursday with warmer temperatures expected as we enter the weekend
  • A larger storm system organizes Sunday-Monday and brings the region a better chance of rain and storms; The timing and strength is still in question and will know more in the coming days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers moving in from east to west. Better opportunity for those on the Missouri side. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: E-NE Light. Low: 61°

Thursday: Cloudy to start, gradually clearing during the late afternoon. Pleasant temperatures through the day. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny, warming up and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.