Cloudy and comfortable with a few sprinkles possible today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A storm system southeast of KC will throw clouds and a few bands of rain our way; Only a slight chance of rain in KC, mainly staying across central Missouri

Clouds breaks apart Thursday with warmer temperatures expected as we enter the weekend

A larger storm system organizes Sunday-Monday and brings the region a better chance of rain and storms; The timing and strength is still in question and will know more in the coming days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers moving in from east to west. Better opportunity for those on the Missouri side. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: E-NE Light. Low: 61°

Thursday: Cloudy to start, gradually clearing during the late afternoon. Pleasant temperatures through the day. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny, warming up and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 85°

