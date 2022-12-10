Cloudy, mostly dry the rest of the weekend, some sun northwest of Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Low clouds will hang tough all weekend, with a few peeks of sun possible
- Chance of dense fog tonight
- A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Showers/drizzle, south of I-70, will end by 8-9 a.m. then cloudy all day. Some sun is possible during the afternoon, mainly northwest of KC. Wind: W-NW 5 mph. High: 41°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of dense fog. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 32°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning dense fog. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 41°, warmer if more sunshine
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance of a shower. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 36° High: 49°
