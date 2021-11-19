Cloudy, breezy conditions to start the weekend in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Becoming breezy and cloudy today
- Temperatures in the 50s for the next few days
- Keeping an eye on a storm system for late next week that may impact Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A little morning sunshine turning cloudy for the rest of the day. Breezy conditions Wind: South 10-25, Gusts 35 MPH. High: 50°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Wind: South 10-20 MPH Low: 40°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies continue, lighter wind speeds . Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 58°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. The wind will increase from the northwest during the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH Low: 38° High: 54°
