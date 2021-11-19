Watch
Cloudy, breezy conditions to start the weekend in KC

and last updated 2021-11-19 06:33:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Becoming breezy and cloudy today
  • Temperatures in the 50s for the next few days
  • Keeping an eye on a storm system for late next week that may impact Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday:  A little morning sunshine turning cloudy for the rest of the day. Breezy conditions Wind: South 10-25, Gusts 35 MPH. High: 50°

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Wind: South 10-20 MPH Low: 40°

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy skies continue, lighter wind speeds . Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.  High: 58°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. The wind will increase from the northwest during the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH Low: 38° High: 54°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

