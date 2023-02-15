Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, chilly & breezy for the Championship Parade

Next winter storm approaches late this evening and overnight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-15 06:06:34-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry but cloudy, cool and breezy for the parade today!
  • Watch for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet starting around 9-11pm, changing to snow overnight
  • The heaviest snow will stay in northern Missouri/Kansas with accumulations of 5-9", lesser amounts closer closer to KC of around 1-3"
  • Winter Storm Warning north and Winter Weather Advisory around KC goes into effect at 9pm this evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Mostly cloudy and dry through the day although a chilly breeze is expected.
High: 42°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday Night: A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow begin after 8-9 PM. Then a change to snow after midnight. Windy and much colder with roads getting slick.
Low: 22°
Wind: N 15-30 mph

Thursday: A slick morning rush hour is likely. Snow ends during the morning. The wind stays strong with bitter cold temperatures. Snowfall forecast in KC of 1-3", with higher amounts of 4-8" in northern Missouri.
High: 29°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.