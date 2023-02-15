Cloudy, chilly & breezy for the Championship Parade

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry but cloudy, cool and breezy for the parade today!
- Watch for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet starting around 9-11pm, changing to snow overnight
- The heaviest snow will stay in northern Missouri/Kansas with accumulations of 5-9", lesser amounts closer closer to KC of around 1-3"
- Winter Storm Warning north and Winter Weather Advisory around KC goes into effect at 9pm this evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Mostly cloudy and dry through the day although a chilly breeze is expected.
High: 42°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday Night: A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow begin after 8-9 PM. Then a change to snow after midnight. Windy and much colder with roads getting slick.
Low: 22°
Wind: N 15-30 mph
Thursday: A slick morning rush hour is likely. Snow ends during the morning. The wind stays strong with bitter cold temperatures. Snowfall forecast in KC of 1-3", with higher amounts of 4-8" in northern Missouri.
High: 29°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
