Cloudy, chilly & breezy for the Championship Parade

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry but cloudy, cool and breezy for the parade today!

Watch for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet starting around 9-11pm, changing to snow overnight

The heaviest snow will stay in northern Missouri/Kansas with accumulations of 5-9", lesser amounts closer closer to KC of around 1-3"

Winter Storm Warning north and Winter Weather Advisory around KC goes into effect at 9pm this evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Mostly cloudy and dry through the day although a chilly breeze is expected.

High: 42°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday Night: A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow begin after 8-9 PM. Then a change to snow after midnight. Windy and much colder with roads getting slick.

Low: 22°

Wind: N 15-30 mph

Thursday: A slick morning rush hour is likely. Snow ends during the morning. The wind stays strong with bitter cold temperatures. Snowfall forecast in KC of 1-3", with higher amounts of 4-8" in northern Missouri.

High: 29°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

